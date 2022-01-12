New Delhi: United Payments Interface (UPI) has made life easier for millions across India. It allows instant transfer of money from one bank account to the other using a mobile application. Service providers like Google Pay, PhonePe and NPCI’s BHIM allow the users to seamlessly make and accept payments. All of this requires a stable internet connection.Also Read - Rs 70 Lakh Crore Transferred Through UPI In 2021: PM Modi

But there may be instances when a user has no access to the internet. It may become difficult for a user to make online payments then. Thankfully, there is a trick that allows making a UPI transaction without the internet too. This can be used in smartphones as well as basic phones.

Eligibility For Making UPI Payment Without Internet

The mobile number must be registered with UPI.

The bank account should be linked to the same mobile number.

A fee of Rs 0.50 is charged for every such payment.

How To Make UPI Payment Without Internet: A Step-By-Step Guide