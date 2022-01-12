New Delhi: United Payments Interface (UPI) has made life easier for millions across India. It allows instant transfer of money from one bank account to the other using a mobile application. Service providers like Google Pay, PhonePe and NPCI’s BHIM allow the users to seamlessly make and accept payments. All of this requires a stable internet connection.Also Read - Rs 70 Lakh Crore Transferred Through UPI In 2021: PM Modi
But there may be instances when a user has no access to the internet. It may become difficult for a user to make online payments then. Thankfully, there is a trick that allows making a UPI transaction without the internet too. This can be used in smartphones as well as basic phones.
Eligibility For Making UPI Payment Without Internet
- The mobile number must be registered with UPI.
- The bank account should be linked to the same mobile number.
- A fee of Rs 0.50 is charged for every such payment.
How To Make UPI Payment Without Internet: A Step-By-Step Guide
- Dial *99# on the phone from the registered mobile number and call.
- You will get many options like Balance Check, Profile etc. You need to choose ‘Select Money’ from this menu. Press 1 and tap on the ‘Send’ button.
- Now from the menu choose the option according to the details available to you. It will give you options like ‘Mobile Number’, ‘UPI ID’ and ‘IFSC/ A/C No.’
- Choose the option you want to use and reply using the number against it. Eg., for a Mobile number, enter ‘1’ and tap on ‘Send’; for A/c No. enter ‘5’ and click on ‘Send’.
- Now, enter the mobile number or the A/c no. according to the option selected earlier.
- Enter your UPI ID and tap on ‘Send’.
- Now, you will receive a text informing you about the successful transaction.