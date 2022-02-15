New Delhi: Every IPO arouses the interest of investors in the stock market. This interest is especially high nowadays because of the upcoming LIC IPO. The IPO is expected to be India’s biggest IPO to date. According to media reports, the market cap of LIC may rise to Rs 22 trillion after the listing of its shares.Also Read - LIC IPO Date to Share Price: All Your Frequently Asked Questions Answered

This will make LIC the largest company in the country. Currently, the position is held by Reliance Industries with a market cap of around Rs 16 trillion. Also, the wide policyholder base of 29 crores keeps the hopes high for the success of the IPO. Also Read - LIC IPO: How To Link PAN Card With Your LIC Policy To Avail Reserved Shares?

To apply for the IPOs, one needs to have a Demat account. It allows applications for IPOs, trading of shares and mutual funds and also facilitates the trading of government securities. Also Read - 5 Things To Watch Out For In Stock Market Next Week

What Is A Demat Account?

Demat stands for Dematerialisation. It facilitates the conversion of physical share certificates into digital format. This facilitates easy handling and maintenance of records. An investor can open the Demat account with any Depository Participant (DP). DP is a financial institution or broker that allows trading on its platform. They are agents of central depositories.

In India, there are two central depositories, NSDL and CDSL. A DP must be registered with either of the two to be able to provide trading services. For the unversed, any investor can hold more than one Demat account linked to one PAN card.

Also, there is no required minimum balance to be maintained in the Demat account.

How To Open Demat Account Online?

First, visit the authorised website of the DP of your choice. Click on ‘Open Demat Account’ Enter the required details like Name, Address, Mobile Number etc. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number, enter it in the box displayed on the screen. Now, enter the PAN details and Aadhar details on the website. After successful submission of the details, you will receive mail or a call from the DP to confirm the details of the account.

How To Open Demat Account Offline?