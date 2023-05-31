Home

How To Protect Your Money From SMS Spoofing Targeting UPI Apps: 7 Points

How To Protect Your Money From SMS Spoofing Targeting UPI Apps: 7 Points (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Cyber crimes are increasing every day. The number of people losing money to online fraud is at an all-time high with the increase in digital payments. One of the most common ways cybercriminals swindle money from you is by SMS spoofing.

What is SMS Spoofing?

A hacker sends an SMS from an unknown number. Sometimes the message may appear to be from someone you know, or it could appear to be from a company you trust. Once you reply to the message or click on the link provided, malware will be downloaded onto your phone. Depending on the function of the malware, and the efficiency of your anti-virus system, your private information including bank details may be compromised.

How Is Spoofing Done?

In the process, cybercriminals create custom SMS forwarding apps that forward the UPI device binding message to a virtual mobile number (VMN) belonging to the victim’s bank, for registration.

Fraudsters may also send links to malicious ‘apk’ files to potential victims through WhatsApp

Subsequently a UPI application registration process is initiated by the fraudster.

Remain vigilant and ensure that you do not install any suspicious/malicious application in your mobile device from untrustworthy sources.

How To Keep Yourself Safe?

Ensure that your mobile or tablet is updated with the latest operating system with security patches.

Install applications only from official and trusted sources such as Google Play Store, and Apple App Store.

Downloaded and install an antivirus or security software from a trusted provider and update it regularly.

Whenever you download an application, go through the permissions you’re giving to the application in your phone. Several apps seek permission to detect location, read messages et cetera, when they’re not actually needed.

Avoid clicking suspicious links in emails or messages.

Avoid downloading/installing unknown applications

Never share your confidential information like OTP, Password, PIN and card number with anyone.

