New Delhi: Having a passport is a necessity if you want to travel abroad. Besides travelling abroad, a passport can also serve as your identity proof document for other work-related things. However, just like any other document, a passport too has a validity and it needs to be renewed ahead of its expiration date. You can submit all your documents online in just minutes to renew your passport.

How to apply for passport renewal

Step 1: First register for passport renewal on the Passport Seva website – www.passportindia.gov.in

If already registered on the website, you can login using the link 'Existing User Login'.

If you are not an existing user, you will have to create an account by clicking on 'New User Register Now'.

Next, select the passport office closest based on your address.

Provide the basic details that include name, date of birth etc. and create a login ID and password.

You will receive an email with an activation link.

Activate the account using the link in the email.

Once you have signed in to the passport account, go to the 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport' tab.

Documents Required for Passport Renewal When a person applies for a passport renewal, he or she must submit a number of documents in addition to the application form. For passport renewal, the Passport Seva Kendra website includes a 'Document Advisor.' Documentation varies depending on the type of passport being renewed (regular/tatkaal) and the age of the applicant (minor/adult).The general documents for most applications are as follows:

Original old Passport

Self-attested copies of the first two and last two pages of the passport

Self-attested copy of the Emigration Check Required (ECR)/Non-ECR page

Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by the Passport Issuing Authority

Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, with respect to the Short Validity Passport (SVP)

Proof of documents which eliminate the cause of issuance of Short Validity Passport (SVP)

Steps to fill the Passport Renewal Application