New Delhi: Having a passport is a necessity if you want to travel abroad. Besides travelling abroad, a passport can also serve as your identity proof document for other work-related things. However, just like any other document, a passport too has a validity and it needs to be renewed ahead of its expiration date. You can submit all your documents online in just minutes to renew your passport.Also Read - How E-Passport Is Going To Be Different From Current Ones, Explains Govt | Read Deets HERE
How to apply for passport renewal
- Step 1: First register for passport renewal on the Passport Seva website – www.passportindia.gov.in
- Step 2:I f already registered on the website, you can login using the link ‘Existing User Login’.
- Step 3: If you are not an existing user, you will have to create an account by clicking on ‘New User Register Now’.
- Step 4: Next, select the passport office closest based on your address.
- Step 5: Provide the basic details that include name, date of birth etc. and create a login ID and password.
- Step 6: You will receive an email with an activation link.
- Step 7: Activate the account using the link in the email.
- Step 8: Once you have signed in to the passport account, go to the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ tab.
Documents Required for Passport Renewal
When a person applies for a passport renewal, he or she must submit a number of documents in addition to the application form. For passport renewal, the Passport Seva Kendra website includes a ‘Document Advisor.’ Documentation varies depending on the type of passport being renewed (regular/tatkaal) and the age of the applicant (minor/adult).The general documents for most applications are as follows:
- Original old Passport
- Self-attested copies of the first two and last two pages of the passport
- Self-attested copy of the Emigration Check Required (ECR)/Non-ECR page
- Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by the Passport Issuing Authority
- Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, with respect to the Short Validity Passport (SVP)
- Proof of documents which eliminate the cause of issuance of Short Validity Passport (SVP)
Steps to fill the Passport Renewal Application
Also Read - Now You Can Download Digital Voter ID Card on Your Smartphone | Follow These Steps Also Read - Global Passport Rank: Japanese Passport Strongest In The World. India at ...
- Step 1: After creating an account, you will have to fill in the online form.
- Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ link and fill in the form.
- Step 3: Once the form has been duly filled-in, click on ‘Validate’ to save a copy of the form.
- Step 4: You will have to upload the filled-in form and click ‘Submit’. It is advisable to verify all information entered before you submit the form to avoid errors.
- Step 5: Book your slot as per your convenience.
- Step 6: Make the payment either online or offline.
- Step 7: Click on ‘Print Application Receipt’