New Delhi: If you love collecting old coins and notes especially which are not in use at the moment, then you have a chance of earning a good amount of money in exchange for those currency notes. Nowadays, old coins of Re 1 and Rs 2, and notes of Re 1, Rs 2, and Rs 5 are being auctioned online for lakhs of rupees by just sitting at home. These auctions and transactions are being done online. One of these Re 1 notes has got a bid up to Rs 7 lakh. You also have the chance of earning this huge amount of money if you have the rare Re 1 note at your disposal.

It must be noted that the Government of India had around 26 years ago discontinued the Re 1 note, but it was reprinted in January 2015 after which it was introduced in a new form in the market. However, these rare and old currency notes may make you earn a good amount of money. But the condition is these notes should be from the pre-independence era. These special Re 1 notes were introduced under the British Raj in 1935. These notes also need to have the sign of the then governor J W Kelly.

It also must be noted that a 1957 Re 1 currency note can fetch you Rs 57,000 and a 1966 version of it is priced at Rs 45,000. The only condition here is that it should have the signature of the former principal secretary of the ministry of finance, Hirubhai M. Patel.

If you come across such currency notes at your home, you can sell those coins or currency notes online. Here’s how to do it: