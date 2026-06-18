How will US-Iran peace deal impact India and your household budget | Explained

A breakdown of how the US-Iran truce reopens vital energy corridors to slash India's fuel, food and grocery expenses.

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US-Iran peace deal- Representational AI image

US-Iran peace deal: In a significant global development, a major breakthrough in global diplomacy is set to bring massive financial relief to Indian households. After over three months of hostilities that shook up the energy sector across the world, the United States and Iran have finally agreed upon a peace deal, with both sides expected to sign off on it in Switzerland on Friday (June 19). The announcement has shifted the global economic landscape immediately, causing oil prices to slip to their lowest since March. Here in this story, we will discuss about the impact of the US-Iran peace deal on the Indian economy and household.

How has US-Iran peace deal impacted global prices?

Brent Crude Futures: Fell $4.08, or 4.7 per cent, to $83.25 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate: Was at $80.53, down $4.35, or 5.1 per cent. Gold Prices: Spot gold rose more than two per cent (climbing 2.5 per cent) to $4,323.29 per ounce, hitting its highest level since June 9.

US-Iran peace deal: Immediate relief for Indian markets

In India, too, the effects of the deal could be seen immediately. The news triggered an instant boost across domestic markets in early trade:

Sensex: Surged 1,112.70 points to 76,648.74. Nifty: Rose sharply by 335.55 points to 23,956.40. Rupee: Rose 58 paise against the greenback to 94.60.

How will US-Iran peace deal impact your household budget?

The deepest long-term benefit for India lies in the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway. Because India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil, it is among the most exposed large economies globally. Therefore, it can be said that the signing of the US-Iran peace deal will have a huge impact on your household budget as petrol and diesel prices are expected to decrease or at least stablise if the global crude oil prices keep dipping.

Also read: ‘Will not pull back from…’: Israel shares big statement after US-Iran share peace deal update

Iran deal will push oil prices lower: What Donald Trump said on impact of ceasefire?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the agreement reached with Iran would help drive oil prices lower and strengthen the global economy by ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. At a press conference after the G7 summit in France, Trump said energy markets had reacted positively to the agreement and the easing of tensions in the Gulf.

Also read: Crude Oil prices plunge nearly 5 per cent after Trump declares Iran deal complete, orders Hormuz reopening

“Oil prices are plummeting,” Trump said.

The US President argued that fears of a prolonged conflict had faded after the agreement was announced, reducing concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies.

“The oil never went to $350 a barrel,” Trump said. “It went to $115, $120.”

Moreover, the US President also said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would help stabilise global energy markets and prevent shortages.