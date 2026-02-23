  • Home
How will US ‘tariff war’ impact India? FM Nirmala Sitharaman explains

She said that the Commerce Ministry is reviewing the situation regarding trade.

New Delhi: The US tariff war and the US Supreme Court’s latest decision have created a stir across the world. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given her first reaction to the court’s revocation of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs and Trump’s subsequent announcement to reimpose a 15% global tariff. Addressing a press conference, she said, “It’s a bit premature to say anything about its impact on the Indian economy.”

India exercising utmost caution

Speaking about future trade agreements and bilateral talks with the US, the finance minister stated that the Indian government is exercising utmost caution. She said that the Commerce Ministry is reviewing the situation regarding trade, especially those related to the Indian economy, and the delegation will have to decide when they will proceed with further talks. She reiterated that it’s too early to comment on this.

On the impact of US tariffs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “On the Indian economy, I think it’s a bit too soon for me to comment. On the trade, particularly aside from the Indian economy in general, the Commerce Ministry is reviewing the situation and the delegation will have to take a call on when they’re going to go for further negotiations. It’s a bit too early for me to comment”

US Supreme Court’s ruling

The United States Supreme Court dealt a major constitutional blow to President Donald Trump, striking down several tariffs imposed during the global trade war. However, just hours after the decision, President Trump took an aggressive stance, announcing a 10% tariff on all imports into the United States starting Tuesday, which was further increased to 15% on Saturday.

