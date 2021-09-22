New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Wednesday said its Board of Directors granted an in-principle approval for the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and ZEEL. The merger between ZEEL and SPNI is set to become a profitable pact for minority shareholders. The Board has concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders, according to a statement issued by ZEEL on Wednesday.Also Read - Pimple Marks Cure: Try These 5 Easy Home Remedies

"The Board has evaluated not only on financial parameters, but also on the strategic value which the partner brings to the table. The Board concluded that the merger will be in the best interest of all the shareholders & stakeholders," ZEEL said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

ZEEL-Sony Merger – Key Updates For Minority Shareholders

Basis the existing estimated equity values of ZEEL and SPNI, the indicative merger ratio would have been 61.25 per cent in favour of ZEEL. However, with the proposed infusion of growth capital into SPNI, the resultant merger ratio is expected to result in 47.07 per cent of the merged entity to be held by ZEEL shareholders and the balance 52.93 per cent of the merged entity to be held by SPNI shareholders, the ZEEL statement reads. ZEEL and SPNI have entered into a non-binding term sheet to combine both companies’ linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The term sheet provides an exclusive period of 90 days during which ZEEL and SPNI will conduct mutual diligence and finalize definitive agreement(s). The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India, the company said in the statement. The final transaction would be subject to completion of customary due diligence and execution of definitive agreements and required corporate, regulatory and third party approvals, including the votes of ZEEL’s shareholders, ZEEL said. ZEEL’s strong expertise in content creation and its deep consumer connect established over the last three decades, coupled with SPNI’s success across entertainment genres (including gaming and sports) will add significant value to the merged entity and its management team, thereby increasing shareholder value multifold, ZEEL said in the statement.

Speaking on the development, R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "The Board of Directors at ZEEL have conducted a strategic review of the merger proposal between SPNI and ZEEL. As a Board that encompasses a blend of highly accomplished professionals having rich expertise across varied sectors, we always keep in mind the best interests of all the shareholders and ZEEL. We have unanimously provided an in-principle approval to the proposal and have advised the management to initiate the due diligence process."

“ZEEL continues to chart a strong growth trajectory and the Board firmly believes that this merger will further benefit ZEEL. The value of the merged entity and the immense synergies drawn between both the conglomerates will not only boost business growth but will also enable shareholders to benefit from its future successes. As per legal and regulatory guidelines, at the required stage, the proposal will be presented to the esteemed shareholders of ZEEL for their approval,” Gopalan added.

“Under the guidance of the Board, the management of ZEEL, ably led by Mr. Punit Goenka, continues to steadily work towards achieving higher profitability in line with its set goals for the future. With this corporate development, the merged entity will result into an accelerated growth and a significant opportunity to create tremendous value for all its stakeholders,” ZEEL statement further said.

(Disclaimer: India.com is a sister concern of ZEEL)