New Delhi: HP Adhesives Limited IPO opened for bidding on December 15. The issue will stay open till December 17. In India, it is a leading manufacturer in the consumer segment of the adhesive industry for its largest product category, PVC solvent cement, according to a report by moneycontrol. The company aims to raise Rs 126 crore through the IPO.Also Read - Data Patterns IPO: Check Subscription Status, Price Range And Other Details Here
HP Adhesives IPO: Check Price Range, Lot Size and Other Details Here
- HP Adhesives IPO size: The company wishes to raise Rs 126 crore through its IPO.
- The IPO consists of a fresh offer of 4.14 million shares and an offer-for-sale of 4,57,000 shares.
- HP Adhesives IPO face value: The face value of each share is Rs 10.
- HP Adhesives IPO price range: The price range has been fixed at Rs 262-274 per equity share.
- HP Adhesives IPO lot size: One lot of the shares consists of 50 equity shares. The minimum investment of a bidder will be Rs 13,700.
- Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 14 lot worth Rs 1,91,800.
- HP Adhesives IPO allotment date: The allotment of shares will be declared on December 22.
- HP Adhesives IPO listing date: The listing has been fixed for December 27. The share will list on both BSE and NSE.
- The money received through the issue will be used for working capital requirements, expansion of an existing facility at Raigad, Maharashtra and expanding the existing product lines.
- HP Adhesives IPO anchor investors: On December 14, the company raised Rs 56.68 crore from three anchor investors. The shares were allotted to the investors at Rs 274 per equity share.