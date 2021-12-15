New Delhi: HP Adhesives Limited IPO opened for bidding on December 15. The issue will stay open till December 17. In India, it is a leading manufacturer in the consumer segment of the adhesive industry for its largest product category, PVC solvent cement, according to a report by moneycontrol. The company aims to raise Rs 126 crore through the IPO.Also Read - Data Patterns IPO: Check Subscription Status, Price Range And Other Details Here

HP Adhesives IPO: Check Price Range, Lot Size and Other Details Here