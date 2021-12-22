New Delhi: HP Adhesives IPO is expected to announce the share allotment today, on December 22. The company aims to raise Rs 126 crores, out of which Rs 113.43 crores will be raised via the fresh issue and Rs 12.52 crores via an offer-for-sale by Anjana Haresh Motwani, according to a report by moneycontrol. The IPO was subscribed 20.96 times.Also Read - Jhunjhunwala-Backed Metro Brands IPO To List On Stock Exchanges Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

The subscription opened for investors on December 15 and closed on December 17. The price band has been fixed at Rs 262-274 per equity share. HP Adhesives manufactures a wide variety of products including silicone sealants, contact adhesives, white glue and plumbing accessories.

HP Adhesives IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Allocation Status

The investors can check the allocation status on BSE's website or the registrar, Bigshare Services's website.

BSE Website:

Go to the following link, https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Click on ‘Equity’ under Issue Type and ‘HP Adhesives’ under Issue Name.

Enter the Application number and PAN Number

Check the box that says ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on the ‘Search’ button.

The status will be displayed on your screen.

Registrar’s website: