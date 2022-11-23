HP Announces Mass Layoffs, To Show The Door To 6000 Employees In 3 Years

“The company expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 4,000-6,000 employees,” HP said. “These actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025."

New Delhi: American tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced on Tuesday that it will layoff thousands of workers over the next three years. HP has become the latest tech company to significantly downsize staffing amid a souring economic climate.

HP announced its plan to proceed with a major job cut in a statement that came along with its lacklustre quarterly earnings report, where it also said that its sales dropped more than 11% compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, HP had reported having a global headcount of some 51,000 employees.

HP President and CEO Enrique Lores added in a statement that the company’s so-called “Future Ready strategy” will “enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future.”

There’s a growing list of global tech giants announcing significant job cuts. Facebook parent Meta, Google parent Alphabet, Musk-owned Twitter, Amazon et cetera are some of the other companies to do so.