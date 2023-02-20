Layoff Woes Continue To Grow As HP Inc Fires 100 Employees

Home

Layoff season continues to grow as HP Inc has reportedly now fired 100 employees from its workforce.

Delhi: Yet another day comes bearing another name which is laying off employees. PC and printer major HP Inc is laying off 100 employees and most of the job cuts will be in HP Indigo, which is engaged in the production of digital printing machines. Some of the layoffs will also come from HP’s marketing system and headquarters, which manages sales activities in the country, according to the marker.com.

HP employs 2,600 people in Israel. The company in November last year announced it will lay off nearly 4,000-6,000 employees by the end of 2025, which is between 7-11 per cent of its workforce.

The company announced a ‘Future Ready Transformation Plan’, estimating annualised gross run rate cost savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, and restructuring and other charges of approximately $1 billion.

The company said in a statement that the decision in Israel “creates capacity to reinvest in growth priorities while adapting to current market challenges”.

“HP continues to innovate and create customer value and remains focused on driving the continued digitisation of industry with agility, creativity, and cutting-edge technologies. We are committed to treating people with transparency, fairness, compassion, and respect,” said the company.

HP laid off about 60 employees from its Netanya branch in the country in October last year. HP Indigo Division is a division of HP’s Graphic Solutions Business.

Layoff 2023

Several big companies have handed over pink slips to its employees across the globe. The challenging economic conditions and a harsh funding winter has led several firms like Amazon, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman Sachs and several others to sack several employees and reduce their workforce.

As layoff woes grow, people have taken to social media and also shared how they were either immediately logged off from their systems, got layoff emails and other ways.

