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Forgot to claim HRA after switching jobs? Heres a simple guide

Forgot to claim HRA after switching jobs? Here’s a simple guide

To be eligible for this exemption, you must receive HRA, pay rent for a house you don’t own, and opt for the old tax regime.

You can claim HRA while filing your ITR

Did you forget to claim house rent allowance (HRA) after switching jobs? Now, you can claim the rent exemption while filing your income tax returns (ITR) under the old tax regime.

Here’s how you can calculate HRA for every month.

How to claim HRA through ITR?

There are some people who switch jobs often. This can lead to an issue, as switching jobs multiple times a year can be a mess from a tax perspective.

Some experts advise that to claim the exemption, the payer should have the receipt of the HRA, paying rent for the house property, which is not owned by them. Another requirement is to have opted for the old tax regime.

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If you received HRA from all three employers and lived in a rented house throughout, the exemption will be calculated on a month-by-month basis, since your basic salary, rent paid, and HRA amount may vary each month.

The expert suggested that if you fail to claim the exemption by submitting the rent receipts and other relevant documents to your respective employers, you can claim it while filing your ITR. For computing the exemption, basic salary from each job shall be considered separately against the rent paid for each period of employment.

It is advised to preserve the rent receipts, which the assessing officer can demand at the time of assessment. Since the taxable salary reported by your employers is likely to be higher than the one reported by you in your ITR. It is likely that the income-tax department will send you a notice to explain the discrepancy.

Which cities have been added for higher HRA?

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad are set to be included in the list of Metro cities eligible for a higher House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption of 50 percent under the old tax regime, according to the draft Income Tax Rules, 2026.

Currently, only Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are classified as metro cities for the purpose of HRA calculation, allowing salaried taxpayers in these cities to claim exemption of up to 50 percent of their salary. Other cities are capped at a 40 percent exemption.

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