Motilal Oswal LT Equity, SBI LT Equity: 5 Best Tax-Saving Mutual Funds That Can Earn You Better Returns

Here is the list of 5 best-performing tax-saving mutual fund schemes that can save you a lot of money and earn a lot more at the same time.

Never invest in a mutual fund plan solely based on historical success. Furthermore, a fund's one-year results reveal little about its quality or suitability for an investor. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: We all have heard the famous saying in the advertisements of Mutual Funds that ”Mutual Funds are subject to market risks…..,” and many of us might also have invested in them too. Mutual Funds are one of the best investments for the ones who have good knowledge of how the market works and for the ones who don’t have such expertise, they can get one. Today, let us know about the 5 best-performing tax-saving mutual fund schemes that can earn you a better future, as per a report by Financial Express.

Motilal Oswal Long-Term Equity Fund

In one year, the direct plan of the Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund returned 34.09%, while the regular plan returned 32.45%. The strategy is based on the NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has returned 24.44% in a year.

SBI Long-Term Equity Fund

In one year, the direct plan of the SBI Long Term Equity Fund returned 33.07%, while the regular plan returned 32.21%. The programme is based on the S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has returned 24.50% in one year.

JM Tax Gain Fund

In one year, the direct plan of the JM Tax Gain Fund returned 30.97%, whereas the regular plan returned 39.71%. The programme is based on the S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has returned 24.50% in a year.

ITI Long Term Equity Fund

In one year, the direct plan of the ITI Long Term Equity Fund returned 30.14%, while the regular plan returned 27.66%. The strategy is based on the NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has returned 24.44% in a year.

HSBC ELSS Fund

In one year, the direct plan of the HSBC ELSS Fund returned 29.55%, while the regular plan returned 28.51%. The strategy is based on the NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has returned 24.44% in a year.

Note: Never invest in a mutual fund plan solely based on historical success. Furthermore, a fund’s one-year results reveal little about its quality or suitability for an investor. This article is only for informational purposes, and we suggest you invest wisely and carefully.

What’s Mutual Fund

A mutual fund is a pool of money managed by a professional Fund Manager. It is a trust that collects money from a group of investors who share a common financial goal and invests it in stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and/or other securities, as per AMFI India.

