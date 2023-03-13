HSBC Buys Silicon Valley Bank UK Arm For £1
The London-listed lender’s “ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank plc, is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (SVB UK) for £1," HSBC said in a statement Monday.
New Delhi: HSBC Holdings Plc has released a statement saying it is set to buy the United Kingdom arm of Silicon Valley Bank for £1.
“This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn in the statement. “SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC,” he added.
