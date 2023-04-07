Huge Beer Crisis In Delhi: Consumers Struggle To Grab Their Favourite Brands, ‘Chilled’ Option Missing Too

Home

Addressing the issue, a senior excise department officer said that complaints of brand unavailability are generic and there was no complaint of any specific beer brand missing at the shops.

New Delhi: Tipplers in Delhi are facing a tough time scoring their favourite beer brands in the national capital as the popular brands are missing from the shelves and are being replaced by unknown bottles. Adding to their disappointment is the unavailability of refrigeration facilities at most government-run liquor shops for those hoping to grab a “chilled” can, pint or bottle of the brew.

Delhi currently has 573 liquor shops under four government corporations – Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Stores (DCCWS).

Even as consumers in different parts of the city raised the issues at the vends, officials concerned refuted the complaints about popular brands missing from the shops but admitted that tenders have been placed by corporations for refrigerators and chillers and they will be available at the shops soon.

Under the current excise regime in Delhi, four undertakings of the Delhi government DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS are engaged in retail liquor sale through more than 550 stores across the city.

A consumer outside a liquor store near the DSIIDC office in Connaught Place, while talking to news agency PTI said, “They are offering brands whose names I am hearing for the first time. None of my two-three favourite ones is available.”

Another consumer in Laxmi Nagar complained that the liquor shops were not selling chilled beer. “I used to pick up a couple of bottles and drink it after reaching home. Now, they are selling beer at room temperature,” he added.

Addressing the issue, a senior excise department officer told the agency that complaints of brand unavailability are generic and there was no complaint of any specific beer brand missing at the shops.

Liquor industry sources said Delhiites gulped down 1.2 crore cases of beer last year each containing 24 bottles or cans.

Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, said consumers in Delhi drink nearly 15 crore bottles of beer every year. The demand is skewed towards the three months of summer which accounts for nearly six crore bottles, he said. He listed several reasons for the shortage of popular beer brands, including the lack of captive production in Delhi and dependence on suppliers located in others states.

“In summers, when supply is low, those states force the companies to cater first to the local demand in order to protect their taxes. Also, company margins are low in Delhi and during short availability, the companies tend to direct supplies to the more profitable markets,” he said.

Delhi shops have limited stocking space and a low number of shops in the city naturally means low total stock holding. Some companies are hesitant to supply to government-owned shops due to compliance-related concerns and in Delhi, now all shops owned by the government, he alleged.

As per industry experts, about 15 crore beer bottles are sold in Delhi every year – 60% as 650ml bottles and the rest as pints and cans. The demand is skewed towards three-four months of summers – from April till July – which account for the sale of nearly six crore or 40% bottles.

Delhi’s New Liquor Policy

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was proposed by the Kejriwal-led AAP govt in November 2021.

Under this policy, the government withdrew from the alcohol business and allowed only private operators to run liquor shops.

Delhi was divided into 32 zones inviting firms to bid for a license. 849 retail vendors were issued licenses through an open bidding exercise by the Excise department, which is headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

On paper, the policy seemed beneficial for customers. These were the policy perks for customers:

Discounts for retail customers

Number of dry days were brought down to three

Drinking age was lowered from 25 to 21

Shops could stay open till 3 am

Provision was made for home delivery of liquor

However, none of these proposals were implemented.

Rollback

Amid raging controversy, the deputy Chief Minister rolled back the new excise policy on July 31, effectively shutting down 468 private liquor shops and bringing the number of operational shops to just 381.

