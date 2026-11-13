Huge boost for Paytm: Shares hit record high as RBI gives preliminary nod for wallet licence

India’s Paytm saw its shares hit a record high of 1,960 rupees on Friday after its payments services unit got preliminary central bank approval to issue prepaid payment products, including digital wallets.
Clearing a key regulatory hurdle, Paytm Payments Services secured final central bank authorisation to roll out prepaid payment instruments, paving the way for the company to offer digital wallets to its customer base, per an official filing.
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The unit can offer these services to customers after receiving the RBI’s final authorisation. This authorisation arrives more than two years after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits and wallet top-ups over persistent regulatory non-compliance and supervisory concerns, which had effectively halted its standard wallet operations.
Earlier, this year the RBI cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank. The latest approval allows Paytm’s wholly owned subsidiary to move towards restarting wallet services.
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