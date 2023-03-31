Home

Huge Claim By Ex-RBI Officer; India’s ‘Big Five’ Responsible For Rising Inflation

As the big 5 companies control manufacturing of metals, coke, refined petroleum products as well as retail trade and telecommunications, Indian consumers could not fully benefit from input price declines, according to Acharya.

New Delhi: Viral Acharya, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has opined that India’s biggest conglomerates, which hold immense power in pricing the retail market, resources, and telecommunication sectors, have grown at the expense of smaller local firms, reported Bloomberg. He also added that the government’s “sky-high tariffs” have shielded these conglomerates from the competition from foreign firms.

According to Viral Acharya, the “Big 5″ consists of Reliance Group, Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Adani Group, and Bharti Telecom.

“Creating national champions, which is considered by many as the industrial policy of ‘new India,’ appears to be feeding directly into keeping prices at a high level,” said Acharya, who is a professor of economics at New York University Stern School.

As per the report, he suggested such conglomerates should be dismantled to increase competition and reduce pricing power. If that doesn’t work, “throw sand in the wheels by making it economically unattractive to remain a large conglomerate unless productivity gains are truly large,” Acharya wrote in a paper to be presented at a Brookings Institute panel on emerging markets.

India’s problem has most often been interpreted otherwise — companies were too small and couldn’t emulate the productivity gains of big firms.

The elevated core inflation in the country, which strips volatile food and fuel prices from the headline, has kept borrowing costs high. Even as the RBI’s mandate is focused on managing headline consumer prices, the policy deliberations always consider core inflation and that indicator has stayed above 6 per cent for 17 straight months.

The central bank Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has repeatedly cited the persistant high core inflation as the reason for not lowering his guard on inflation even after raising rates by 250 basis points since May. Economists expect the central bank to raise the policy rate once again next week.

Viral Acharya, who had voted against Das on key policy rate decisions in the past, said India needs to restore macroeconomic balance.

“The rising concentration of corporate power risks making inflation even more persistent and creating a vulnerability on external sector front given India’s outsized fiscal and cyclically sensitive current account deficits,” he said.

India’s current account deficit is expected to be below 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal ending March, as per economists, which the fiscal deficit will likely be 6.4 per cent of GDP.

During his tenure between 2017 and 2019, Viral Acharya was regarded as one of the most outspoken officers of the central bank. He strongly defended central bank’s independence that culminated in a hard-hitting speech in 2018 and brought to light the tension between the government and the monetary rate setters at the time.

“I do not have all the answers, but an open dialog around facts, opportunities and risks, to help India be a significant beneficiary in the China+1 transition of the global economy, would be useful all around,” he wrote in his paper. “Much is at stake, for India and the world. It would be nice if India can get it right in the coming decade.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.