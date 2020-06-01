New Delhi: Giving huge relief to farmers at this time of corona crisis, the Central government on Monday increased the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops by 50- 83%. An announcement to this effect was made by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during a press briefing. Also Read - La Liga Live Streaming And Full Fixtures: Where to Watch in India and Stream Online

Addressing the press conference, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the farmers will get more time to repay their loans till August now. Also Read - How Novel Coronavirus Affects Your Nervous System?