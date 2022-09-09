New Delhi: In a huge setback for Yes Bank, the appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday set aside insolvency proceedings against Mack Star Marketing. The insolvency proceedings against the firm were initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai in October 2021.Also Read - Future Retail Case: NCLAT Directs Amazon To Pay Rs 200 Crore Penalty Within 45 Days To CCI

The tribunal in its order observed that the term-loan provided by Yes Bank to Mack Star was an ‘eye-wash’ and ‘collusive in nature’. While quashing the proceedings, a two-member bench said that such collusive transactions do not fall within the ambit of the definition of Financial Debt as defined under Section 5(8) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and therefore Suraksha Asset Reconstruction cannot be termed as a Financial Creditor. Also Read - Major Setback for Invesco! NCLAT Tells NCLT To Give Sufficient Time To ZEEL To File Reply

The NCLAT observed that more than 99 per cent of the sanctioned amount — Rs 147.6 crore — by Yes Bank in Mack Star’s name was routed back to the bank either on the same day or within a very short period. The amount was sanctioned by Yes Bank for the purpose of renovating ‘Kaledonia’ a two-year-old building that was constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Also Read - Tata Sons Moves Supreme Court Against NCLAT Order to Re-appoint Cyrus Mistry as Company Chairman

“The chequered history of the loan transactions and collusive arrangements indulged by Yes Bank demonstrates that the Term Loans disbursed in the name of Mack Star is an ‘eye-wash’ and Yes Bank has disbursed these loans with an ulterior motive,” said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Insolvency Proceedings Against Mack Star It also set aside the orders of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which had on October 27, 2021, directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Mack Star Marketing over a petition from Suraksha Asset Reconstruction, the assignee of the loans given by Yes Bank. “We allow this Appeal and set aside the Impugned Order passed by the Learned Adjudicating Authority (NCLT, Mumbai Bench, Court III), on 20.09.2021,” said the NCLAT. In effect, orders passed by the NCLT appointing an interim resolution professional, declaring moratorium, freezing of account and all other orders passed pursuant to the impugned order, are set aside, the appellate tribunal said. “The Adjudicating Authority will now close the proceedings. The ?Corporate Debtor’ is released from all the rigours of law and is allowed to function independently through its Board of Directors with immediate effect,” it added. The appellate tribunal order came on a petition filed by Ocean Deity Investment Holdings, which holds a majority of 82.17 per cent shares in Mack Star, challenging the NCLT order.

The NCLT had admitted Suraksha’s Section 7 application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, claiming defaults in payment of four Term Loans, out of the six Term Loan transactions executed between Mack Star and Yes Bank totalling Rs 159.67 crore.