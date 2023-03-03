Hundreds Of Employees Being Laid Off At Citigroup Across Verticals: Report

Home

Citi spent billions in the past few years upgrading its underlying infrastructure in the technology division. These investments, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jane Fraser, will ultimately allow the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes.

Hundreds Laid Off At Citigroup Across Verticals: Report

New Delhi: American multinational investment banker Citigroup Inc. is laying off hundreds of employees across the firm, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division is among those affected.

The layoff would amount to less than 1 per cent 240,000-person workforce and would happen across the firm’s operations and technology organisation and US mortgage-underwriting arm, the report said adding that these “routine cuts” are part of Citigroup’s “normal business planning”. The managers don’t have a broad mandate to cut staffers; instead, various divisions have been grappling with different reasons for the cuts, the report said.

Only weeks ago Citigroup’s rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. laid of hundreds of mortgage employees. In January, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., laid off as many as 3,200 employees across divisions with nearly 700-800 people being sacked in India, the Indian Express reported.

“As our investment in transformation and control initiatives mature, we expect to realize efficiency as those programs transition from manually intensive processes to technology-enabled ones,” Fraser said in January.

The latest move that affected the mortgage division of Citigroup can be attributed to the fall mortgage demand amid rising prices and rapid increase in mortgage rates. The group already dismissed dozens of staffers last year.

“We’re actively hiring to execute against our strategy, but we’re also re-pacing where that makes sense in light of the environment that we’re in,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in January. “We’re constantly combing talent and making sure we’ve got the right people in the right roles, and, where necessary to restructure, we do that as well,” Mason added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.