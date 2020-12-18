Mumbai: Hundreds of masked shoppers visited the second Indian store of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, which opened on Friday, defying the fears of COVID-19 pandemic. The world-famous brand has been trying to lure the country’s burgeoning middle class with minimalist design and a dash of local masala. Also Read - IKEA Scraps its Iconic Annual Catalogue After 70 Years, as Customers Move to Digital Alternatives

The company is betting big on the vast but complex market of 1.3 billion people, mixing Swedish functionality with locally sourced Indian wares.

Its latest store, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, comes two years after its first outlet opened in Hyderabad, but amid vastly changed circumstances with social distancing norms requiring customers to register in advance before visiting.

With an area equivalent to 10 football fields, the new flagship houses a 1,000-seater restaurant as well as the largest children’s section of any Ikea store worldwide and can accommodate up to 10,000 people.

However, in current circumstances, only about 2,500 customers will be allowed to visit the store daily.