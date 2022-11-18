Hundreds Of Twitter Employees Start Exiting After Elon Musk’s ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Ultimatum

In a poll on the workplace app Blind, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!" while posting the salute emoji, which has become a signal that someone is exiting the company.

Hundreds Of Twitter Employees Start Exiting After Elon Musk’s ‘Extremely Hardcore’ Ultimatum

Twitter layoff latest update: A day after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to its Twitter employees to commit to “long hours at high intensity” or leave, hundreds of employees at the social media giant have reportedly decided to quit the company. On Thursday afternoon, Twitter staffers began posting the salute emoji, which has become a signal that someone is exiting the company. One Twitter employee said in a tweet that deciding to join the company was “one of the easiest decisions ever made. Deciding to leave today was 100% the opposite.”

In a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for “Taking exit option, I’m free!”

According to a report in Reuters, many current and former employees at Twitter also joined a new group titled “voluntary layoff” where blue hearts and salute emojis flooded on its internal chatrooms.

By 6 pm Eastern, over two dozen Twitter employees across the United States and Europe had announced their departures in public Twitter posts reviewed by Reuters, though each resignation could not be independently verified.x x

While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

Earlier, the company directed its staff that if they fail to agree to the proposed terms and support Musk’s vision of “Twitter 2.0”, they’ll receive an “offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement.”

Previously, it was reported that the company will be closing its offices temporarily until November 21 while badge access will be restricted as the company allegedly fears backlash following the proposed ultimatum by Twitter’s new CEO.