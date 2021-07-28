New Delhi: Now you can win a whopping Rs 15 lakh from the central government. All you need to do is to participate in “Name, Tagline and Logo” contest for Development Financial Institution. “Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category,” MyGovIndia tweeted.Also Read - Kerala Leaders to Face Trial as Supreme Court Rejects Plea Over Damaging Assembly Property

Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category!

Participate in Name, Tagline and Logo contest for Development Financial Institution.

Visit: https://t.co/VdrHvzPCEb@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/QVlfJ55Y7B

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 27, 2021