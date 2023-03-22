Home

Hurun Global Rich List 2023: Byju Raveendran World’s Second Richest Entrepreneur In Education Sector

BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran is the world's second richest entrepreneur in the education sector, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2023.

Byjus Raveendran and family ranked 994 on the global list of Indian billionaires in the Hurun Global Rich List 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Hurun Global Rich List 2023: Edtech major BYJU’s founder Byju Raveendran is the world’s second richest entrepreneur in the education sector, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2023.

Jumping 1,005 ranks over the last three years and a wealth of $3.3 billion, Byjus Raveendran and family ranked 994 on the global list of Indian billionaires in the Hurun Global Rich List 2023 released on Wednesday.

Launched in 2015, BYJU’S offers personalised learning programs for classes 1 – 12 (K-12), and aspirants of competitive exams like JEE, IAS etc. With 50 million registered students and 3.5 million paid subscriptions, BYJU’S has emerged one of the popular education major.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani continues to be at the top 10 wealthiest individuals in the world with a wealth of $82 billion, states the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. For the third consecutive year, Ambani retained the wealthiest Asian title.

With a 35 per cent decrease or $28 billion in wealth to $53 billion, Gautam Adani & family, of Adani Group slipped to 23rd rank in the world’s wealthiest from the last year’s second rank. Adani also lost the second richest Asian title in 2023.

A report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60 per cent from his peak. Last year, it was said that Adani topped the list by adding Rs 1,600 crore per day over 2022.

The other Indian billionaires who figure in the world’s top 50 richest are: Cyrus Poonawalla (global rank 46, wealth $27 billion), and Shiv Nadar and family (rank 50, $26 billion).

