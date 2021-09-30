New Delhi: The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List has revealed the top 100 wealthiest people in the country. Notably, the youngest person to feature on the list is 23-year-old BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani. He is among 13 individuals on the list who were born in the 90s who are all considered self-made individuals by the listing entity.

Nakrani co-founded he BharatPe payment app in 2018 along with Ashneer Grover. He joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in 2015. He got his bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology.

BharatPe offers merchants a single QR code to accept all payment apps such as PayTm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM and 150+ other UPI apps.

This year’s list has some notable additions including 46 founders of 26 unicorns. The list has 1,007 individuals, up 179, across 119 cities, up 5, having Rs 1,000 crore on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021.

Byju Raveendran and family’s wealth stood at Rs 24,300 crore making them the 67th richest in India and ahead of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Anand Mahindra.

Mukesh Ambani continues at the numero uno position for the tenth consecutive year.

The number of women on the list is 47 this year, up from 5 ten years ago. The youngest ten years ago was 37 and today is 23, indicating the impact of the startup revolution. At the same time, Software & Services is third today, up from fifth spot ten years ago.