New Delhi: Kanika Tekriwal, the founder of JetSetGo, a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters for owners is the youngest woman to make it to the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women list 2021. Tekriwal, 33 with her now net worth of Rs. 420 crore, set up her own aviation-based startup after defying cancer, parental opposition and casual sexism. A decade later, this high-flying entrepreneur owns 10 private jets.

Also called the Uber of the Indian skies, JetSetGo's journey began in the year 2012 with an aim of making private flying more accessible, transparent, economical, and efficient to everyone. Her company JetSetGo, is India's first and only marketplace for private jet and helicopter charters that has been credited for transforming the charter plane sector in India.

Kanika Tekriwal is born in Marwari family in Bhopal. Kanika, alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru School located on the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal, married a Hyderabad businessman.

Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list of Richest Women in India 2022

HCL Technologies’ chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021. Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a networth of Rs 57,520 crore, as per the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list published on Wednesday. Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore The list also includes three professional managers, and is led by Indra Nooyi, who was associated with Pepsico with a fortune of Rs 5,040 crore, followed by Renu Sud Karnad of mortgage lender HDFC at Rs 870 crore and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 320 crore.

Rank Name Company Net Worth (INR) 1 Roshni Nadar Malhotra HCL 84,330 crores 2 Falguni Nayar Nykaa 57,520 crores 3 Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Biocon 29,030 crores 4 Nilima Motaparti Divi’s Laboratories 28,180 crores 5 Radha Vembu Zoho 26, 260 crores 6 Leena Gandhi Tewari USV 24,280 crores 7 Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee Thermax 14, 530 crores 8 Neha Narkhede Confluent 13, 380 crores 9 Vandana Lal Dr Lal PathLabs 6,810 crores 10 Renu Munjal Hero FinCorp 6,620 crores 11 Ameera Shah MetroPolis Healthcare 5,950 crores `12 Neerja Sethi Syntel 5,750 crores 13 Mahima Datla Biological E. 5,530 crores 14 Indra Nooyi PepsiCo 5,040 crores 15 Suneeta Reddy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4,760 crores 16 Divya Gokulnath BYJU’s 4,550 crores 17 Jagruti Sandeep Engineer Astral 3,830 crores 18 Sucharitha Reddy Apollo Sindoori Hotels 3,700 crores 19 Vinita Gupta Lupin 3,640 crores 20 Mallika Srinivasan TAFE 3,110 crores

The list of 100 women accounts for only Indian women, defined as born or brought up in India, who are actively managing their businesses or are self-made.

The cumulative wealth of these 100 women has increased 53 per cent in a year to Rs 4.16 lakh crore in 2021 from Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2020, and they now contribute 2 per cent of India’s nominal GDP.

The cut-off for making it into the top 100 has increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 100 crore earlier, and the top 10 cut-off is at Rs 6,620 crore, which is a 10 per cent jump from the previous year.

Highest number of entrants in the list are from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12), it said.

When looked at from a sectoral perspective, pharmaceuticals led with 12 entrants followed by healthcare at 11 and consumer goods with nine women in the top 100 richest women in India.