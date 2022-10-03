New Delhi: Not many of us like sharing our income details. However, in case of a marital dispute an individual can be directed to share his income details with the wife. This is what happened when a woman named Sanju Gupta, filed an RTI seeking the income details of her spouse. Initially, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), the Income Tax Department office of the Income Tax Officer, Bareilly, refused to provide the details under RTI as the husband did not consent to it.Also Read - Vaishno Devi Temple Donations: Holy Shrine Received 1,800 Kgs of Gold & Rs 2,000 Crore Cash in The Last 20 Years

According to the reports in The Financial Express, the woman then sought help from the First Appellate Authority (FAA) by filing an appeal. However, the report added that the FAA upheld the CPIO’s order, prompting Gupta to file a second appeal with the CIC. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Issue: Centre to Take Action Against Officials Responsible For Info Lapses

The CIC (Central Information Commission) went through some of its past orders and judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts and gave its order on September 19, 2022. Also Read - Who Created Aarogya Setu App? RTI Body Summons Govt Over Lack of Information

The commission directed the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to provide the wife with details of her husband’s net taxable income/gross income that were available with public authority within 15 days from the date of receipt.