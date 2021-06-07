New Delhi: Hyatt Regency Mumbai, the airport property of Hyatt at the Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, on Monday announced that the property has been shut down until further notice. “This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice,” the notice reads. Also Read - Punjab Extends COVID-induced Restrictions Till June 15 with Certain Relaxations, Check Details

