New Delhi: A Hyderabad-Belgaum flight of SpiceJet airline landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka's Belgaum airport on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. The aircraft landed safely, but the pilots have been derostered following the incident, the airline said on Monday.

"On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 (runway 26) at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08 (runway 8)," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. This means that the plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway.

The aircraft landed safely and the airline acted "immediately and proactively" on receiving the information and informed DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation, the SpiceJet spokesperson added.