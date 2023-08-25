Home

Vande Bharat Expansion: Hyderabad To Get Three More Trains |REPORT

The Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train, is set to reduce the travel time between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by up to 3.7 hours.

The Vande Bharat train will start its journey from Kacheguda railway station at 6 AM and reach Yeshwantpur by 2:30 PM, covering a distance of 615 kilometers. (Representataive image: Zee News)

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, is a hit with passengers. It has been very popular since its launch in January, with a passenger occupancy of 120%, and it is expected to see the launch of three more trains in Hyderabad soon.

Hyderabad To Get Three More Trains: Route Details

The Indian Railways is planning to launch over 10 Vande Bharat trains across the country, and the routes for the three trains in Hyderabad are likely to be:

Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) Secunderabad-Pune, and Secunderabad-Nagpur. Vijayawada-Chennai via Tirupati, as per a report in the Indian Express.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Details

The Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, is set to reduce the travel time between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by up to 3.7 hours. The train will start its journey from Kacheguda railway station at 6 a.m. and reach Yeshwantpur by 2:30 p.m., covering a distance of 615 kilometers. The return journey will commence from Yeshwantpur at 3 p.m. and reach Kacheguda by 11:30 p.m.

Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express is planned.

The Indian Railways is also planning to replace the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Superfast Express with the Vande Bharat Express. The Shatabdi currently takes 8.25 hours to cover the same distance, but the Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce the travel time to around 7 hours. The Nagpur Vande Bharat Express is also expected to reduce the travel time by almost two hours, with an estimated journey time of 7 hours, the report said.

Trial Completed on Nagpur and Bengaluru Sections

The Vande Bharat Express is set to expand its operations in the coming months, with trial runs already completed on the Nagpur and Bengaluru sections. The train is also likely to replace the Shatabdi Express on the Pune route, which will increase the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains to five. The South Central Railway (SCR) has upgraded its rail network on these routes to allow the trains to run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. Passengers are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Kacheguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express, which will connect two IT hubs: Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the Vande Bharat Express connects the state capital Bengaluru with the cities of Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere. The train is operated on all days except Tuesdays and takes roughly seven hours to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. This is a significant improvement over the travel time of other trains on this route, which can take up to eight or nine hours.

