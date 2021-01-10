New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against a Hyderabad-based company named Coastal Projects Ltd and its directors in connection for defrauding State Bank of India-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 4,736.57 crore, and carried out searches at several locations. Also Read - SBI Announces Interest Rate Concession on Home Loans Rates

According to a CBI official, the investigating agency booked Coastal Projects Ltd, its Chairman and Managing Director and guarantor Sabbineni Surendra, MD and guarantor Garapati Harihara Rao, Whole-Time Director and Director Finance Sridhar Chandrasekharan Nivarthi, Whole-Time Director Sharad Kumar, Guarantor and Mortgagor A.K. Ramulu, K. Anjamma, Ravi Kailas Builders Pvt Ltd represented by its Managing Director/Director Ramesh Pasupuleti and Govind Kumar Inani and unknown public servants and others. Also Read - CBI Conducts Raids At Premises Of TMC Leader Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case

The official said that the agency registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of other member banks — IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, BOB, BOM, PNB, UBI, EXIM Bank — for causing an alleged loss of Rs 4,736.57 crore to the banks. Also Read - 9-Year-Old Telangana Boy Who Lost His Limbs in Accident Now Creates Art Using Mouth

The complaint from the SBI, now a part of the FIR, has alleged that the accused construction company, during the five year period between 2013 and 2018, falsified account books and financial statements to show unrealisable bank guarantee amounts as realisable investments, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The company also allegedly gave wrong information on promoters’ contribution, converted receivables from related parties to investments to siphon off bank funds, he said.

The loan account of the company became a Non-Performance Asset with retrospective effect from October 28, 2013 and subsequently declared fraud on February 20 last year.

“Searchess were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Hyderabad and Vijayawada, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and other material evidence,” Joshi said.

