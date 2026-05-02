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Hyderabad court issues interim directions in Euro Exim Banks Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Ravi Prakash and RTV

Hyderabad court issues interim directions in Euro Exim Bank’s Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Ravi Prakash and RTV

The case relates to broadcasts in which serious allegations were made against Euro Exim Bank and its guarantees.

In the ₹100-crore defamation suit filed by Euro Exim Bank against Ravi Prakash and RTV, the Hyderabad City Civil Court has passed an interim order partly allowing the Bank’s application and laying down conditions for any further publication or telecast on the subject. The order arises out of O.S. No. 413/2024 and was delivered on 22 January 2026.

The case relates to broadcasts in which serious allegations were made against Euro Exim Bank and its guarantees. In its interim findings, the Court observed that the respondents had not placed sufficient supporting material before it to substantiate several of those allegations. The order notes that no documentary basis was produced for certain claims made in the telecasts, including the assertion that the Bank’s net worth was only about ₹8 crore. At the same time, the Court recorded that Euro Exim Bank had placed Ex.P11 on record, being its attested financial statement, and the Bank’s case before the Court was that its audited FY 2023-24 financials reflected net worth in excess of ₹1,900 crore.

On the broader allegations concerning fraudulent guarantees, hawala, and alleged RBI/FEMA violations, the Court noted that no material had been placed before it to show that any criminal action had been initiated against Euro Exim Bank on those accusations. At this interim stage, the Court held that there was no prima facie basis to conclude that the guarantees issued by the Bank were fraudulent or that they could be characterised in the manner alleged in the broadcasts. The Court observed that any final conclusion on those issues would require a full-fledged trial.

The Court further held that Euro Exim Bank had established a prima facie case for limited interim protection, that the balance of convenience lay in its favour, and that continued telecast of unsupported imputations could cause injury to the Bank’s reputation and business. However, the Court did not grant a blanket gag order. Instead, it directed that the respondents should not publish or telecast imputations against the Bank without authenticity, supporting evidence, or verifiable material, and should not use derogatory or demeaning titles while doing so. The Court also clarified that truthful and verifiable information published in good faith for public good is not barred, and directed that any future content on the subject must disclose that the matter is pending before the Court.

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Euro Exim Bank has chosen the constitutional path – placing its faith in documentary proof, judicial process, and the Indian legal system.

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