New Delhi: The people of the country will soon commute in Hyperloop technology-based transportation system, thanks to the Indian Railways for making the collaboration with IIT Madras to develop make-in-India hyperloop transport system.

Taking to Twitter, the Railways said it has collaborated with IIT Madras to develop a futuristic Hyperloop technology-based transportation system that will significantly reduce carbon emission and revolutionize the transportation system.

The Ministry of Railways also said it will help set up a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies at IIT Madras.

“Indian Railways gives a big boost to Make-In-India initiative by collaborating with IIT Madras to develop a futuristic Hyperloop technology-based transportation system which will significantly reduce carbon emission and revolutionize the transportation system,” the Railways said in a tweet.

Then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had in 2017 expressed his interest in the Hyperloop technology, saying that India would be keenly watching the project and since then, several rounds of talks over the proposed project had been held between the ministry and US-based Hyperloop One, but nothing substantial emerged.

It must be noted that the Hyperloop system works on a technology that would use magnetic levitation in low-pressure tubes to transport people and goods at airplane-like speeds.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement that the low energy requirement and the significant role that this technology can play in making India Carbon neutral, makes Hyperloop mode of transportation an attractive proposition for Indian Railways.

“Ministry of Railways had therefore been looking for potential partners and domain experts for joint collaborative working on development of this emerging and evolving concept for transportation of passengers and cargo. The Ministry of Railways was informed that a team comprising 70 students, named “Avishkar Hyperloop”, formed by IIT Madras in 2017, has been applying scalability and frugal engineering concepts for development of Hyperloop based transportation system with an aim is to make India proud by showcasing its technologies to the world,” the Railways ministry said.

IIT-Madras approached Ministry of Railways in March-2022 with a proposal for collaborative working on development of contactless pod prototype and development of first-of-its-kind Hyperloop Test Facility at its Discovery Campus (at Thaiyur).

Once established, the proposed facility would offer world’s largest Hyperloop Vacuum Tube that can be used as Test Bed for further research on Hyperloop by Indian Railways.

Earlier, the hyperloop concept was promoted by Ellon Musk and SpaceX, and other companies or organisations have been encouraged to collaborate and develop the technology.