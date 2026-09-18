‘I am forced to’: Noel Tata threatens to veto Tata Sons listing plan, seeks 3 more year from RBI

Noel Tata's comments came after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons' request to give up its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

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(PTI/File)

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has opposed any move to list Tata Sons on the stock market, saying he would veto such a proposal if it comes to a vote. Speaking at a Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday, Noel Tata said a public listing could change the basic character of the holding company. He also pointed to an earlier decision of the board, taken under the late Ratan Tata, to keep Tata Sons unlisted. “If I am forced to vote, then I would have no option but to veto any such decision to list,” Noel said, according to a statement issued by Tata Trusts later.

He said listing Tata Sons would go against the company’s long-standing structure and could affect the principles on which the group has been built.

Noel Tata seeks at least 3 years from RBI

Noel Tata’s comments came after the Reserve Bank of India rejected Tata Sons’ request to give up its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

In its September 11 communication, the RBI asked Tata Sons to take immediate steps to comply with the rules applicable to NBFCs in the upper layer. Noel said the RBI’s communication did not specifically ask Tata Sons to list its shares.

“It does not mention listing,” he told the board while referring to the RBI’s September 11 letter.

Instead, Noel suggested that Tata Sons should ask the RBI for at least three years to comply with the regulatory requirements.

He said the company should seek time until September 2029 and clearly explain why it needs that period.

Why Tata Sons tried to avoid a listing

In March 2024, the company repaid nearly Rs 22,000 crore of its separate debt and sought to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company. The move was aimed at taking Tata Sons out of the regulatory category that could eventually require it to be listed.

However, the RBI rejected the request.

In its September 11 letter, the central bank said Tata Sons’ request for voluntary surrender of its Certificate of Registration could not be accepted. It directed the company to immediately comply with the rules applicable to an NBFC in the upper layer.

Tata Sons board decision creates fresh tension

The issue has created a fresh disagreement between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which hold around 65.9 per cent of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons had earlier said that its board had decided to begin steps to comply with the applicable RBI guidelines. Noel Tata’s latest comments challenge that position, particularly over the question of a stock market listing.

The disagreement came at the same board meeting where Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Tata Sons chairman for another five years in a 4-1 vote.

Tata Trusts has questioned the legality of that decision.

A potential listing of Tata Sons could also have wider implications for investors. Shares of several listed Tata group companies are held by a large number of investors, and a listed Tata Sons could provide greater visibility into the financial position and operations of the group’s holding company.

For now, however, Noel Tata has made his position clear: he does not support listing Tata Sons and wants the company to seek more time from the RBI to meet its regulatory requirements.