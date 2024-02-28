Home

Business

‘I Simply Collapsed…, ‘ What Bharatpay Founder & Ex Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover Replies To Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath

‘I Simply Collapsed…, ‘ What Bharatpay Founder & Ex Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover Replies To Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath

"Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad" Ashneer Grover posted

Ashneer Grover

After Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath announced that he suffered a mild stroke some weeks ago, wishes poured in from the industry. Shark tank fame, Bharat pay founder Ashneer Grover also advised him to ‘take care’.

Trending Now

“Dude – take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad”

Ashneer Grover posted, reported NDTV. He also shared his personal experience after his dad’s demise and said, “It got me too after my dad’s demise – I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!”.

You may like to read

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath announced in a tweet on Monday that he had a mild stroke six weeks ago. He sighted out reasons like ‘Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.” in a Tweet.

He added that he had gone from “having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.” In a tweet yesterday, Nithin Kamath wrote, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.” In a tweet on Monday, Kamath said, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. In the tweet on ‘X’, he said that he had required another three to six months for full recovery. “I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.