New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Thursday reportedly raided the premises of former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, days after Congress asked the government to bring a white paper on the functioning of the NSE after it was revealed that its former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna allegedly acted on the advice of a “spiritual guru”.Also Read - Share Market Today: Indian Share Markets Flat After Opening Strong, Metals Weak

Chitra Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from 2013 to 2016. A spiritual guru, who Ramkrishna claimed was dwelling in Himalayan ranges, guided her on personal and professional matters for 20 years. This was revealed in order by market regulator SEBI on Friday against Ramkrishna and others in a matter of governance lapses in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and advisor to MD. Also Read - Baba Ramdev-Led Ruchi Soya To Launch FPO By February-End. Complete Details Here

Ramkrishna was ousted from NSE in 2016 for her role in the co-location and algo trading scam and abuse of power. No one from the senior management, board, or the promoters which include big government institutions and banks ever objected to her ways. Instead, Ramkrishna was given Rs 44 crore as pending dues and salary when she left NSE, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged. Also Read - Adani Wilmar IPO Listing Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

The opposition party had also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the functioning of the largest stock exchange having a combined market capitalisation of USD 4 trillion, which is equivalent to Rs 303 lakh crore.

“The finance ministry and the prime minister should come out with a white paper on the state of affairs of National Stock Exchange and on the shocking activities of an ‘invisible Baba’ who was dictating terms to the former CEO of the exchange,”Vallabh told reporters.

He also posed a set of nine questions asking who was running India’s largest stock exchange and what was the role of the “invisible Baba” in its functioning. The Congress leader also asked who all had invested in NSE in the last 7.5 years, along with complete details of their holding, price of acquisition, and date of investment.

He said the NSE is planning for an IPO and immediately after it, the value of investment made in the last 7.5 years will increase by around 10 times. “What was SEBI doing from 2016 on Chitra Ramkrishna shenanigans when scandalous facts were reported? When SEBI is not having any expertise in search and seizure why the case was not transferred to CBI, SFIO, ED and IT for investigation in the last six years. Who is stopping SEBI for doing the same. Since 2015 when co-location and algo trading scam was reported in NSE, what action was initiated by Finance Ministry and SEBI against NSE?” the Congress spokesperson asked.

In the matter of governance lapses while appointing Subramanian, SEBI has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian and former MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V.R. Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

Further, Ramkrishna and Subramanian have been restrained from associating with any market infrastructure institution or any intermediary registered with SEBI for three years, while the same for Narain is two years. Also, SEBI has directed NSE to forfeit the excess leave encashment of Rs 1.54 crore and the deferred bonus of Rs 2.83 crore, of Ramkrishna, which was retained by the exchange and deposit the same to its Investor Protection Fund Trust within six days. In addition, SEBI has barred NSE from launching any new product for six months.

(With PTI Inputs)