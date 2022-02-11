New Delhi: According to a latest notification by the Income Tax Department, refunds worth Rs 1.67 lakh crores have been transferred to bank accounts of over 1.87 crore taxpayers till February 7, 2022. Out of this, Rs 59,949 crores have been refunded for personal income tax and Rs 1,07,099 crores have been refunded for corporate tax. The I-T Department announced this development on Twitter.Also Read - Income Tax Return Forms From Next Year Will Have Separate Column For Income From Cryptocurrency, Says Revenue Secretary

The tweet read, "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,67,048 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 7th February, 2022. Income tax refunds of Rs. 59,949 crore have been issued in 1,85,65,723cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,07,099 crore have been issued in 2,28,100 cases." It continued, "This includes 1.48 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 28,704.38 crore."

How To Check Income Tax Refund Status?

The taxpayers can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the refund status

Go to www.incometax.gov.in Log in using the User ID and Password Click on ‘e-Filing’ and Select ‘Income Tax Returns’ Click on ‘View File Return’ The details of the ITR will be displayed on the screen.

What To Do In Case Of Non-Transfer Of IT Funds?