New Delhi: Kshatrapati Shivaji, an Indian Administrative Services officer, could become a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, reports claimed. Since December 2016, Shivjai has been working with the Asian Development Bank as an executive director.

He had earlier worked as the CEO of Sidbi and principal secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

If reports come true, Shivaji will succeed Viral Acharya, who had stepped down from the post of RBI’s deputy governor citing unavoidable reasons.

Notably the deputy governor’s post at the Central Bank has been lying vacant since Viral Acharya stepped down before the scheduled end of his term. He was the youngest deputy governor post economic liberalisation. Acharya had joined RBI on January 23, 2017.

Acharya’s resignation was second high profile exit at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a span of 6 months. Last year in December 2018, Urjit Patel had resigned as the RBI governor, nearly nine months before the end of his schedule term over differences with the government.