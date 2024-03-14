Home

IBM layoffs: 7 Minute Meeting, Employees From This Division To Lose Jobs

According to the report, On 12 March, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) reportedly announced layoffs without mentioning the specific number of job cuts.

IBM Layoffs

In a seven-minute meeting by Jonathan Adashek, the chief communications officer at IBM, announces layoff in IBM from marketing and communications division, however no specific number is disclosed, reported CNBC

IBM On Previous Layoffs

IBM CEO had earlier mentioned the reason for previous layoffs as pausing hiring for roles replaceable by AI. CNBC in its report did not disclose the name of the sources nor did IBM release any information officially.

The company’s CEO Arvind Krishna last year had said that hiring in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed and added that he could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period, Reported Hindustan Times.

Many tech giants have been consistently annoucing layoffs in recent times after Artificial Intelligence is becoming a major replacement in the IT sector. Especially coding, which was done by humans earlier and is done by AI at a faster and accurate pace, led the tech giants to replace human beings with AI.

Around 204 companies have announced job cuts in 2024 as per layoffs.fyi website which has affected 49,978 employees.

IBM Restructuring Plan

In January, IBM’s Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said that the company is likely to spend the same amount on restructuring as it did last year which was $400 million when it reduced its workforce by about 3,900 jobs.

The report states that IBM asked its employees who wish to choose voluntary redundancy and take an initiative in layoffs which would target positions in Europe. IBM’s initiative is seen as “transformative” rather than financial and 80% of the reduction target is directed towards Enterprise Operations & Support (EO&S) and Q2C missions and also towards Finance & Operations.

