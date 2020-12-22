New Delhi: It’s official, Apple Inc is all set to enter the automobile industry with the first self-driving ‘Apple Car’ and it will hit the roads sooner than expected. The Cupertino-based tech giant has targetted 2024 to produce its first passenger vehicle with a breakthrough battery technology. According to reports, Apple had been working on ‘Project Titan’ – a name it is likely to give to its auto venture. Also Read - Karnataka iPhone Manufacturing Plant Violence: No Major Impact on Company, Says Wistron

People familiar with Apple's design plans told Reuters that the novel battery technology could potentially "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range.

In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook had spoken about an autonomous driving software that his company was developing and called it the "mother of all AI project".

“It’s a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It’s probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on,” Cook had said.

However, Apple has declined to reveal its plans or future products along the same line.