ICC World Cup 2023: Watch Matches With FREE Disney+Hotstar Subscription; Check Best Jio Plans, Validity, Other Benefits

The ICC World Cup 2023 has begun and if you wish to stream the cricket matches for free with the Disney+Hotstar Subscription, take a look at the best Reliance Jio plans, their validity and other benefits..

ICC World Cup Trophy 2023 (Photo_ICC)

New Delhi: One of the most awaited sports events in the world, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has begun and the fans are ready to cheer for their respective countries. The ICC World Cup 2023 is being hosted by India this year and the matches can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar, a popular streaming platform; the Disney+Hotstar Subscription is required for watching the matches, that has to be bought. Telecom company Reliance Jio has come up with certain plans that will give its customers the opportunity enjoy Disney+Hotstar free of cost. Take a look at the best Jio Prepaid Plans that come with Free Disney+Hotstar Subscripion, their validity and other benefits..

Free Disney+Hotstar Subscription With These Jio Plans

Jio Rs. 328 Plan

This is a basic plan by Reliance Jio that offers 1.5 GB high-speed internet for each day along with a Disney+Hotstar subscription valid for three months. The plan has a total validity of 28 days. This is the cheapest plan by Jio that comes with the OTT subscription which will let you match the ICC World Cup matches for free.

Jio Rs. 388 Plan

This Jio Plan that comes with a complimentary three-month Disney+Hotstae subscription, has a validity of 28 days and also offers 2 GB data per day. This is the last plan offering an OTT subscription, under Rs 400.

Jio Rs. 598 Plan

Another new plan which has been recently introduced by Reliance Jio, is a prepaid plan that come with 2 GB high-speed data daily, a complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar for 12 months, i.e. a year and a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs. 758 Plan

This plan has a validity of 84 days instead of 28 days, it offers 1.5 GB daily data and free Disney+Hotstar subscription for three months.

Jio Rs. 808 Plan

Priced at a little over Rs 800, this Jio Prepaid Plan comes with a validity of 84 days with 2 GB data per day and a complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar for three months.

Jio Rs. 3,178 Plan

The most expensive plan in the list, it offers a year-long free subscription of Disney+Hotstar and 2 GB daily data. The total validity of this plan is of a year which is why it is relatively expensive.

The Jio users who buy one of the above mentioned plans, will also receive additional data add-ons while receiving the three-month Disney+Hotstar subscription; this add-on plan is worth Rs 331 and it offers 40 GB data that remains valid for 30 days.

