World Cup Final Fever: Airfare To Ahmedabad Soars 6 Times

Air fares from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad have surged as cricket fans from other cities are traveling to Ahmedabad to watch the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final: As the ‘Men in Blue’ gear up to play against Australia in the thrilling 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, airfares from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad have shot up, with thousands of fans starting to arrive in the city to watch the match. Amid the massive demand, airline operators have increased ticket costs from various cities to Ahmedabad. Notably, the flight charges between Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are around Rs 6,000 – Rs 7,000, but now, due to the Cricket World Cup, the fare has shot up to 40,000 on Saturday. Even for connecting flights from Hyderabad, the fares reached as high as 73,000 on Friday. The airfares are elevated compared to other cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi. “Flight rates have surged significantly ahead of the World Cup final. It becomes challenging for individuals to afford higher airfares to attend the finals, which are multiple times costlier than a match ticket. Airlines should consider operating more flights in this kind of situation,” expressed C Satya, a cricket enthusiast.

Between Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, airlines operate two non-stop and 16 connecting flights. The high fares are not confined to one-way trips; even for return journeys, the fares are exorbitant. On November 20 (Monday), following the final match, the ticket cost is 44,999. Therefore, passengers have to spend 85,000 for a roundtrip between these two cities.

Meanwhile, some fans also inquiring about the availability of match tickets in X (formerly Twitter). “Hello all, I need three tickets for the world cup final within a budget of 10,000 each. If anyone happens to have them, please message,” tweeted ‘prince in exile’, a user.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad has the capacity to seat 1.3 lakh spectators, and cricket enthusiasts from various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, are travelling to Ahmedabad. For the connecting flight from Hyderabad, airline companies charged around 70,000 on Friday. The fares charged are significantly higher than those in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Railways To Run Special Trains

The Indian Railways will run special World Cup trains for cricket fans travelling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup Final between India and Australia. Providing details of the World Cup special trains, the Central Railway said a pair of special trains will run from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Ahmedabad and then back from Ahmedabad to CSMT after the match.

Train service details

Train 01153: CSMT- Ahmedabad Special Express

Departure: CSMT at 10.30 pm on November 18

CSMT at 10.30 pm on November 18 Arrival: Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on November 19

Ahmedabad at 06.40 am on November 19 Train 01154: Ahmedabad – CSMT Special Express

Departure: Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on November 20

Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on November 20 Arrival: CSMT at 10.35 am on November 20

CSMT at 10.35 am on November 20 Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad

