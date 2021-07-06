New Delhi: ICICI Bank has announced a revision in the service charge for domestic Savings Accounts. These new rules and revised charges will be effective from August 1, 2021, according details provided by the private lender on its website notice board. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Traders Hold Protest In Malappuram, Demand Permission To Open Shops Throughout Day

The revision by ICICI Bank is applicable in the limits of cash transaction, ATM Interchange and Cheque book charges for Domestic Savings Account holders. These changes will applicable on regular savings Account, and salary accounts.

ICICI ATM Transactions at Non-ICICI Bank ATMs

First 3 transactions, including of financial and non-financial, in 6 metro locations – Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in a month – are Free. First 5 transactions, including of financial and non-financial, in all other locations, in a month, are Free. Thereafter, charges of Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50, per non-financial transaction. will be applicable. The revised rates are applicable on Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium and Wealth variants. Senior Citizen Account variants, Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account – BSBDA have been excluded from the list.

ICICI Chequebook charges

Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

ICICI Bank Cash Transaction Charges

For Regular Savings/ Salary Accounts