ICICI Bank Customer Alert: ICICI Bank customers, if you are a credit cardholder, here is an important update for you. As per an official statement issued by the private lender, ICICI credit card users will not be able to set transaction controls on their cards from late night on Friday, June 25 to June 30. In the statement, the bank has cited a scheduled maintenance activity as the reason behind the temporary outage of a select service. As per the notification, the scheduled maintenance will start from 11 PM on June 25 till 11:59 PM on June 30, 2021.

However, if you are an ICICI bank customer and you have a credit card from this bank, then you must fix your transaction limits before 11 PM on June 25 to avoid any inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance activity. A similar message has been shared by the bank to its credit card customers via SMS.

"Dear Customer, due to a scheduled maintenance activity, you will be unable to set transaction controls on your ICICI Bank Credit Card from 25-June-2021 23:00 to 30-June-2021 23:59. Please set the transaction controls before 25-June-2021. We regret the inconvenience caused," a message by ICICI Bank read.

Across India, ICICI Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in terms of valuation. As per a report by ZeeBusiness, the bank’s consolidated total asset stood at Rs 14.76 trillion as of September 30, 2020. Currently, the ICICI Bank runs over 5000 branches and 15,000 ATMs across the country.