ICICI Bank Customer Alert: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore on Monday. As per the latest modification, interest rates on deposits maturing in 290 days to 10 years have been raised. ICICI Bank hiked the interest rate on deposits maturing in 290 days to less than one year by a 10 basis point increase to 4.50% from 4.40% offered earlier.Also Read - Bank Holiday Today On Account of Buddha Purnima. Check States Where Banks Will Be Closed

On deposits maturing in one to two years, ICICI Bank again increased the interest rate by 10 basis points to 5.10% from the 5% offered earlier. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years has been hiked by 20 basis points to 5.40% from 5.20% offered earlier. Also Read - ICICI Bank Overtakes SBI, Becomes Second Most Valued Bank In India | Details Inside

The interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 5 years has been increased by 15 basis points to 5.60% from 5.45%, while the on long-term fixed deposits from 5 years 1 day to 10 years has been increased from 5.60% to 5.75%, a 15-basis-point rise. Also Read - Loans To Become Dearer As Several Banks Hike Lending Rates After RBI's Repo Rate Increase. Details HERE

The interest rate on tax savings fixed deposits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh has been also been increased by 15-basis-point to 5.60% instead of the 5.45% offered earlier.

Meanwhile, the interest rate on n deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days will remain at 2.50%, while the interest rate on deposits maturing from 30 days to 90 days will also continue at 3%. The interest rate on deposits maturing from 91 days to 184 and the ones maturing from 185 days to 289 days has also not been changed and remain at 3.5% and 4.40% respectively.

Senior citizens will also continue to receive a 0.50% additional benefit on deposit tenors of seven days to five years.

On a deposit tenor of 5 years 1 day to 10 years, which a special fixed deposit scheme called- ICICI Bank Golden Years FD, the interest rate will be 6.35%, which is an additional 0.10% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum for a limited time period up to October 7, 2022.

On May 13, ICICI Bank raised the interest rates on fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. Following the change, the bank is now giving a 3% interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, up from 2.75 per cent previously.

Earlier, the interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 days to 60 days was 3%, but now the interest rate is 3.25 per cent. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 61 to 90 days was previously 3.25 per cent, but it has now been raised to 3.40 per cent. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 91 to 184 days was 3.5 per cent until the bank raised it to 3.60 per cent.

ICICI Bank interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of less than Rs 2 crore (Applicable from May 16)