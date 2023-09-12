ICICI Bank Customers: Here’s How to Open Fixed Deposit on iMobile Pay, Check Step-by-step-Guide

Home

Opening an FD account online has become easy and hassle-free for customers.

New Delhi: Attention ICICI Bank customers. Opening an FD account will be beneficial for achieving short-term and long-term goals in life. Now, bank customers can apply for a fixed deposit online with the help of ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay app.

To achieve financial goals in life, people look for various investment options and one of the investment instruments that customers can opt for are fixed deposits (FDs) as FDs can provide investors with good returns while keeping the funds safe.

Interestingly, the fixed deposit investments can help investors achieve various life goals, like building a corpus for retirement, accumulating funds for a big-ticket expenses etc.

How to Open Fixed Deposit on iMobile Pay?

With the advancements in the banking sector, opening an FD has become easier. The entire process can be done without visiting the bank. ICICI Bank iMobile Pay allows you to open a fixed deposit without facing any hassles.

How to Apply for a Fixed Deposit on iMobile Pay?

Log in to iMobile Pay using your fingerprint or pin.

After that, you need to click on the ‘Accounts and Deposits’ tab.

Click on ‘Deposits (FD/RD)’.

To invest in FD, click on ‘Open FD’

Next, you must enter the deposit amount.

After that, you must select the Investment Period.

Select the ‘Interest Payout’ option.

Next, choose the ‘Debit Account’ from which the investment amount will be debited.

You can opt for ‘Auto Renewal’.

Then click on ‘Submit’.

Review the details.

Click on ‘Submit’, and your FD will be created.

What Are The Benefits of Investing in Fixed Deposit

Keeps Your Funds Safe and Offers Returns

Fixed deposits offer assured returns on the money invested and keep them safe.

A Wide Range of Tenure Options

Opening an FD account online has become easy and hassle-free for customers. They can now easily invest in FD via ICICI Bank iMobile Pay. This will help them meet their long-term and short-term financial goals.

