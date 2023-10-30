Home

ICICI Bank Customers: Here’s How You Can Manage Fixed Deposits on iMobile, Check Step-by-step Guide

ICICI Bank customers can open an FD at the bank through a number of channels such as Internet Banking or iMobile.

If you prefer accessing the banking services in-person, you need to get in touch with your relationship manager.

New Delhi: If you are a bank customer of the ICIC Bank and have opened your FD account, then you need to manage it regularly and can do so on iMobile. With the ICICI bank FD scheme, you can earn assured returns on your savings and meet your short-term as well as long-term goals. With high interest rates and flexible investment tenures, the Fixed Deposits of the ICIC bank offers safest investment options. Hence, you can opt for an ICICI Bank FD and let your investment grow over a period ranging from seven days to a decade!

You can open an FD at the bank through a number of channels such as Internet Banking or iMobile. If you prefer accessing the banking services in-person, you need to get in touch with your relationship manager or simply visit the nearest ICICI Bank Branch to start your Fixed Deposit investment journey.

Types Of Fixed Deposits

Regular Fixed Deposits

Golden years Fixed Deposit from ICICI Bank

Money Multiplier FD

Tax Saver Fixed Deposits

Overdraft Against your Fixed Deposits

How To Manage Your Fixed Deposit On iMobile

View your FD details

Renew your FD for the same tenure

Download your FD Advice

View your Deposit Statement

Update your FD nominee, when your FD Mode of operation case is Single

In case of any emergency how you can avail of Overdraft against your FD

How can you avail Credit card against your FD

Submit Form 15G/H to save TDS

Download Interest Certificate for your tax filing

