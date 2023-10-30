By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICICI Bank Customers: Here’s How You Can Manage Fixed Deposits on iMobile, Check Step-by-step Guide
ICICI Bank customers can open an FD at the bank through a number of channels such as Internet Banking or iMobile.
New Delhi: If you are a bank customer of the ICIC Bank and have opened your FD account, then you need to manage it regularly and can do so on iMobile. With the ICICI bank FD scheme, you can earn assured returns on your savings and meet your short-term as well as long-term goals. With high interest rates and flexible investment tenures, the Fixed Deposits of the ICIC bank offers safest investment options. Hence, you can opt for an ICICI Bank FD and let your investment grow over a period ranging from seven days to a decade!
You can open an FD at the bank through a number of channels such as Internet Banking or iMobile. If you prefer accessing the banking services in-person, you need to get in touch with your relationship manager or simply visit the nearest ICICI Bank Branch to start your Fixed Deposit investment journey.
Types Of Fixed Deposits
- Regular Fixed Deposits
- Golden years Fixed Deposit from ICICI Bank
- Money Multiplier FD
- Tax Saver Fixed Deposits
- Overdraft Against your Fixed Deposits
How To Manage Your Fixed Deposit On iMobile
- View your FD details
- Renew your FD for the same tenure
- Download your FD Advice
- View your Deposit Statement
- Update your FD nominee, when your FD Mode of operation case is Single
- In case of any emergency how you can avail of Overdraft against your FD
- How can you avail Credit card against your FD
- Submit Form 15G/H to save TDS
- Download Interest Certificate for your tax filing
