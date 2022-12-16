ICICI Bank Hikes Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 50 bps: Check Revised Rates Here

As per the updates from ICICI Bank, “Resident senior citizen customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10 per cent for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 per cent per annum."

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate Hike Latest Update: After HDFC Bank and SBI, now the ICICI Bank on Friday increased the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) of less than Rs 2 crore. The ICICI Bank has increased interest rate by up to 50 bps. The bank said the it hiked rate on FD with tenures above 46 days by 25 basis points, while keeping the rates on the FD tenure of less than 46 days. On FD tenure of 1 year and above, the bank has raised the rate by 50 bps.

The bank said that non-senior citizens can now get up to 7.00% and senior citizens can now receive up to 7.50% on fixed deposits booked with ICICI Bank in response to the interest rate hike of bank fixed deposits sparked by the RBI’s recent repo rate hike.

Check Revised Rates Here:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.10 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.10 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 6.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent.

