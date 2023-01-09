ICICI Bank Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Kochhar Duo Ahead Of Son’s Wedding

Mumbai: Former ICICI Bank CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The arrest is not in accordance with the mandate of 41A of the CRPC, said the court while pronouncing the order.

The order against the petitions filed by the Kochhars was reserved by the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithvi Raj Chavan on last Friday.

Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar approached the court in two separate petitions and sought quashing of the FIR by the CBI and remand orders in the case regarding irregularities in loans granted to Venugopal Dhoot’s Videocon Group by ICICI Bank between 2009-2012, according to Live Law.

It said the petition questioned the timing of the arrest as their son’s wedding is scheduled on January 15. This leads to the belief, that to be arrested on the eve of the wedding of her son, after 4 years of the FIR despite the settled law was actuated by malafides, the plea states.

However, the court last week made it clear that it was not entertaining Kochhars’ petitions because of their son’s wedding but purely on the compliance or not of Section 41A of the CrPC, under which a notice was issued to them, Live Law added.

Senior Advocate Amit Desai represented Chanda Kochhar while Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhri appeared for her husband. They submitted that since the Kochhar’s had appeared before the investigating agency in compliance of Section 41A(3) of the CrPC, there was no need to arrest them. Further that they had cooperated with investigators, providing hundreds of pages in documents right from the outset.